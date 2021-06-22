VIDEO: Volvo commits to science-based targets with approved carbon reduction pathway

With its commitment to Science Based Targets, Volvo CE is continuing its long-time focus on environmental care and driving industry transformation to combat climate change.

The target of net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is a united commitment for Volvo Group across all business areas, and is set for 10 years earlier than the SBTi commitment . This is because Volvo products have an average lifetime of 10 years in the customer use-phase, so for the entire rolling fleet to have net-zero emissions by 2050, it is necessary that all products delivered after 2040 have net-zero emissions.

Volvo CE has also set its own high interim goals to be met by 2030, including cutting emissions in half in its own operations, facilities and manufacturing processes, and achieving 30% in absolute reductions in the use of its products, whose indirect emissions account for the highest proportion of the company’s carbon emissions. For the construction equipment industry, the majority of emissions are those referred to as indirect emissions, in other words the emissions created when the machines are being used as soon as they leave the factories.

“Climate change is real and one of the greatest challenges of our time,” says Volvo CE president Melker Jernberg. “As a world leading manufacturer, we not only have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint, we also have the clear vision, determination and talents to drive this transformation that is so urgently needed now. The choices we make today, will form the world tomorrow – and we choose to act.”