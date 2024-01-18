With its ATJe range of aerial work platforms, Manitou is doing its bit to meet the environmental challenges of zero CO2 emissions and a significant reduction in noise pollution in city centres. These 100% electric vehicles also offer the requisite safety to meet the challenges of the main construction and rental players.
VIDEO: Manitou’s 100% electric aerial platform range
