VIDEO: JCB launches biggest X Series crawler excavator – the 370X

By

JCB has expanded its popular X Series range of tracked excavators with the unveiling of the biggest and most powerful model yet – the new 370X. This short video was filmed at the launch of the new 370X at JCB HQ.

