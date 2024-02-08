The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Videos

VIDEO: JCB – building a hydrogen future

Saul Wordsworth

In this short video, JCB outlines its view that hydrogen presents the best solution for creating sustainable agricultural and construction machinery in our push towards zero carbon emissions

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

