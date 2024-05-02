The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Videos

VIDEO: Intermat highlights – Volvo CE, Bobcat, Develon and more

Saul WordsworthBy 1 Min Read

In this short video, check out iVT’s highlights from Intermat 2024. OEMs featured include Volvo CE, Bobcat, Sany, Develon, LiuGong, Zoomlion, AUSA and more besides.

Share.

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts