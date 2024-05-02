In this short video, check out iVT’s highlights from Intermat 2024. OEMs featured include Volvo CE, Bobcat, Sany, Develon, LiuGong, Zoomlion, AUSA and more besides.
VIDEO: Intermat highlights – Volvo CE, Bobcat, Develon and more
By Saul Wordsworth1 Min Read
