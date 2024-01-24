iVT brings you a full video report, direct from the official preview of the Intermat construction show, which will take place in Paris, 24-27 April 2024. As well as talking to show director Christophe LeCarpentier and finding out who is nominated for the Intermat awards, Tom discovers what vehicle debuts and showcases are in store from Volvo, Develon, Hidromek, Cummins, Bobcat, Kobelco, Hitachi, Sany, Komatsu, Bomag, Merlo, LiuGong and Moog Construction.
VIDEO: Intermat 2024 Preview – new vehicles and technology
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
Tom Stone
Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.