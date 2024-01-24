Bobcat to debut RogueX2 autonomous concept at Intermat

The Bobcat stand at Intermat 2024 will give insight into what the company is developing for the construction industry of the future, in particular the new RogueX2 autonomous loader concept, the second iteration of the original RogueX system.

The RogueX2 loader has been developed from the RogueX concept presented at the Conexpo show in Las Vegas nearly a year ago. RogueX2 is an all-electric and autonomous concept machine that produces zero emissions, and features a lithium-ion battery, electric drive system and electric actuated lift and tilt kinematics with no hydraulics.

ABOVE: The RogueX2 loader has been developed from the RogueX concept presented at the Conexpo 2023

Specifically designed and built without a cab, the RogueX2 and RogueX concept machines address the challenges of workforce shortages by eliminating the need for an operator. They also provide the blueprint for how work machines of the future can be designed and optimized for new technologies and enable an entirely new work experience.

In RogueX2, the internal combustion engine (ICE) is replaced with an electric powertrain for power and drive. This machine also eliminates 100% of the hydraulics, including all connectors, hoses, tubelines and fittings that are common failure points. The absence of hydraulics and fluids in its design not only reduces ICE emissions but also minimizes noise pollution and the risk of all environmental pollution.

ABOVE: The RogueX2 eliminates 100% of the hydraulics, including all connectors, hoses, tubelines and fittings that are common failure points

The original RogueX was designed with tracks, and it uses advanced workgroup kinematics to offer unique functionality that combines vertical-path, radial-path and variable-path lift capabilities in one machine. In contrast, RogueX2 is designed with wheels instead of tracks to optimize the electric battery run time. It also features axial flux motors, which give the machine incredible tractive effort. The machine delivers greater power output for demanding applications like grading, digging or powering attachments for heavy duty work.

Together, the RogueX and RogueX2 concept loaders have garnered many new patents pending. “These patents represent more than new features on a machine – they signify how we are breaking rules to define a new work experience,” said Joel Honeyman, Doosan Bobcat VP of global innovation.

New rotary telehandler range

Bobcat will be showing a new range of Rotary Telehandlers for the first time at Intermat. The new range offers nine Stage V powered models for the European market (for lifting heights from 18 to 39 m) and four Stage IIIA machines for sale in the Middle East and Africa (covering lifting heights from 18 to 26 m).

The models with lifting heights from 18 to 26 m are Deutz engine powered, with the higher lift models from 26 to 39 m powered by Volvo engines. The same engine manufacturers are common to both the Stage IIIA and Stage V models, allowing easier maintenance and training.

One of the key aspects of the new line of rotary telehandlers is the patented panoramic cab offering the best visibility on the market.