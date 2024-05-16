The global energy landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by an urgent need to mitigate climate change and transition towards sustainable energy sources. Amidst this shift, fuel cell technology has emerged as a promising pathway, offering opportunities in both mobile and stationary power generation segments. With the added prospect of widespread adoption of green hydrogen, this short video outlines how fuel cells stand poised as a potential pillar in Volvo Penta’s decarbonisation strategy.
VIDEO: How do fuel cells work?
By Saul Wordsworth
