Oshkosh Corporation to acquire OEM AUSA

Oshkosh Corporation, an innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OEM AUSA, manufacturer of wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers for the construction, material handling, agriculture, landscape and specialty equipment industries.

“AUSA’s history of producing high-quality, purpose-built equipment aligns with our Innovate. Serve. Advance. strategy, allowing us to broaden our product offerings in both current and adjacent markets,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the AUSA team into the Oshkosh family.”

AUSA products will enhance the JLG line of telehandlers, as well as Hinowa tracked dumpers and forklifts to strengthen the Access segment’s portfolio of equipment. The companies began working together through a partner agreement in 2020, with AUSA manufacturing the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler.

“We are excited to join forces with a proven partner like AUSA,” said Mahesh Narang, executive vice president Oshkosh Corporation, and president, Access. “Combining our advanced technology capabilities and robust training, support and service infrastructures will allow us to better serve customers and enable targeted growth.”

“We constantly pursue excellence in our products, services and business,” said Ramon Carbonell, AUSA’s chief executive officer. “A deeper relationship with Oshkosh will expand the reach of our products, which is an objective our companies share.”

AUSA, which was founded in 1956 in Barcelona, Spain, reported sales of approximately $132 million euros in 2023. The company’s near 350 team members and 600 dealers bring with them a long history of innovation, quality and customer service.