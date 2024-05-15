John Deere to showcase new innovations at Cereals 2024

UK farmers will get their first look at John Deere’s new S7 Series combines at Cereals as the company showcases a whole range of product launches and updates announced in the past few months. Four new models are now available to arable farmers from the 449hp S7 700 up to the range-topping 617hp S790.

The 75t per hour machines sit between the smaller T Series and John Deere’s largest X9 Series models. In development, some of the best-loved features of the X9 Series have filtered across to the S7 Series, while operators also get a whole host of new technology designed to improve grain quality, operator comfort, and machine efficiency.

The premium cab is a spacious and relaxing place to work, and new automation features maximise crop quality while limiting manual intervention as much as possible.

The versatile new 5M will also be making its Cereals debut with the 5130M broadening the upper power class of the portfolio with a maximum output of up to 135 horsepower.

New PowrQuad PLUS and Powr8 transmission options for the 5M Series provide farmers with solutions for a wide range of tasks. The technology allows operators to experience continuous pulling power with smooth gear shifts within the selected group.

It will be a busy two days of demonstrations in the Spray and Sprayers Arena as John Deere publicly puts three models through their paces.

The 24-metre R740i trailed sprayer and 36-metre R962i will be joined in the ring by the 340M self-propelled sprayer, being exhibited at Cereals for the first time since after being launched at Agritechnica 2024.

Showcasing John Deere’s constant development of crop spraying technology, all three have the unique PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system, with benefits including fast filling for a fast turnaround and more hectares sprayed per day.

The sprayers also have Active Pause for fast yet relaxed chemical filling, Fast Direct Rate Control with more than 98% application accuracy, as well as automatic filling, automated agitation and multi-mode rinsing systems.

The sprayers have low running costs with no scheduled maintenance requirement and only half the moving parts of a conventional solution system.

Additional features include John Deere’s in-house developed Individual Nozzle Control system – reducing overlaps or misses to the minimum as well as helping reduce input costs – and John Deere ISOBUS control systems capable of variable rate applications, spot-spraying, documentation, and work planning with synchronisation to the John Deere Operations Center.

“It has been a busy six months of product launches and updates so we’re really keen to show farmers these machines and their technology up close,” said John Deere’s tactical marketing manager, Chris Wiltshire.