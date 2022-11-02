Danfoss and Webasto announce strategic partnership

Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division and Webasto Group have officially announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will see both companies combining their expertise to deliver prevalidated solutions to the off-highway market.

To accelerate the pace of mobile machinery electrification and support original equipment manufacturers with their net-zero goals, Danfoss’ Editron division and Webasto will combine their respective technologies and expertise. Through joint consultations and commissioning, Webasto’s scalable battery systems will be integrated into Editron electric and hybrid drivetrain systems.

The Editron division’s off-highway portfolio offers a power range of 30 to 1,000 kilowatts. By combining both portfolios, the companies will provide a more stable and reliable prevalidated system solution to OEMs, leading to a prevention of electromagnetic compatibility issues.

The two companies have already collaborated on several projects, including the development of Danfoss’ fully electric wheel loader, which the company is presenting at Bauma 2022. The Editron division and Webasto also joined the Dieseko team that developed the Woltman 90DRe electric drilling rig, which is also showcased at the event.

“I can’t think of a better partner than Webasto to join us on our journey towards electrifying the off-highway industry,” said Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’ Editron division. “Our two companies are an excellent technical and cultural fit, built on strong values with a customer-first mindset. Our portfolios are a perfect match, as seen in our previous joint projects, such as our fully electric wheel loader. In addition, Danfoss and Webasto focus on delivering excellent guidance and customer service, so our OEM customers can expect to receive an enhanced system solution meeting their commercial and climate goals. We look forward to partnering with Webasto on many projects to electrify the off-highway industry further and make the world cleaner and safer for all.”

Heike Niehues, executive vice president at Webasto, added, “We’re delighted to officially announce our partnership with Danfoss. The company’s Editron division is a well-known industry name and a reliable partner, with products that make for a great fit with our battery and thermal management systems. We’ve already demonstrated how well our solutions work together and are excited to partner with an experienced organization that shares the same commitment to the robustness, reliability, and quality of products for the electrification of the off-highway sector. This will be a fruitful long-term partnership between our two companies that will provide our customers with products that optimally complement each other and allow them a faster go-to-market for their electrified vehicles.”