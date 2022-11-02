Volvo Penta highlights road to net zero

With the unveiling of its dual-fuel hydrogen engine as well as the new cube battery at last week’s Bauma Munich, Volvo Penta’s commitment to sustainable power solutions to meet the industry’s net-zero ambitions was on full display. The company is also highlighting how it’s ramping up progress in its services offering, focusing on creating value with customers through connected solutions.

Volvo Penta’s latest power solutions are another step towards helping customers transition to net-zero emissions and achieving the company’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), where it aims to reach net-zero value chain emissions by 2040.

Powerful partnerships

Volvo Penta forms select collaborations and close partnerships as a cornerstone of its business strategy. For example, the integration of the hydrogen system onto Volvo Penta’s D8 engine is part of a partnership with CMB.TECH to establish dual-fuel hydrogen technology as a low-carbon interim solution, before suitable zero-emissions alternatives become viable. This demonstrates Volvo Penta’s strategy to remain competitive with today’s offer, while accelerating new sustainable power solutions. The engine uses hydrogen as a renewable fuel source to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 80%, without impacting power, performance or uptime.

Another aspect of Volvo Penta’s transformation journey is its growing foothold in electromobility as a system supplier. The company is expanding its electric driveline offer with its new cube battery driveline. It is based on proven Volvo Group technology and offers customers increased installation flexibility as well as a 40% increase in energy density. Volvo Penta’s existing electric driveline, which incorporates its flat-pack battery, has also been improved to deliver a 40% increase in energy density. Both these power solutions are backed by connectivity to help customers actively monitor the health of their drivelines in a predictive way throughout their lifespan.

“At Volvo Penta we believe that strong collaboration with customers and partners is crucial to succeed on our transformation journey,” says Anders Konradsson, Vice President of Industrial Sales at Volvo Penta. “We work closely with our customers and form long-term partnerships to create purpose-built power solutions based on their requirements. As part of the Volvo Group, we leverage proven technology, investments and competence from Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses and Volvo Construction Equipment. We combine this with our customer, market and application knowledge, allowing us to optimize designs and technology for specific machines and applications, considering the duty cycles, climate and environment in which they will operate.”



From left: Volvo Penta’s electric driveline incorporating flat-pack and cube batteries

Accelerating transformation

As part of the bauma forum, Morgan Blomgren, Director Strategy & Business Development at Volvo Penta, will discuss the company’s journey towards net-zero emissions on Friday October 28th at 12.10pm, in hall B0. At the event, Morgan will highlight Volvo Penta’s partnership ethos and how the company builds tailored power solutions alongside its customers to meet their business, application and machine needs – no matter where they are on their transformation journey.

“Thanks to a greater global awareness of climate change and sustainability, we have seen an acceleration when it comes to transformation and new technologies over the last few years,” concludes Anders. “The transition to fossil-free power requires a range of solutions and we are working with multiple tracks and scenarios – such as combustion engines using renewable fuels, battery electric and fuel cell electric – to reach the industry’s net-zero goal