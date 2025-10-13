TECHNOLOGY PROFILE: Precision and safety at the heart of the new Elobau joystick

The JE Base of the new Robust Joystick JE from Elobau is engineered to ensure precise and safe operation in mobile machinery, serving as both the mechanical core and a safety-critical component. Certified to performance level PLd, the JE Base integrates seamlessly into modern safety architectures. Its design features high-quality rubber bellows and an intelligent mounting process, effectively sealing the joystick above the mounting height to prevent water or dirt ingress, even in harsh conditions.

A standout feature is the play-free center position, enabled by advanced cardanic mechanics, which allows smooth, precise deflection in all directions. This ensures immediate machine response, making the joystick ideal for sensitive control tasks.

Durability is a core focus: the JE Base is rated for over 3 million cycles and has been rigorously tested under real-world conditions, such as Arizona dust in Elobau’s in-house lab. This robust construction minimises maintenance and maximises operational reliability, meeting the demands of long-lasting use in tough environments.

Installation is straightforward thanks to a plug-and-play electrical interface using CAN protocols (CANopen, CAN SAE J1939, CAN SAE J1939-76, and CANopen Safety). CAN communication supports control and diagnostics via the UDS protocol, streamlining updates and maintenance. The base is designed for quick, secure installation with injected bolts and pre-drilled holes, ensuring a tight seal and easy integration into existing vehicle consoles.

A patented helix cable routing system guides two twisted cable ducts through the base, improving operation, extending service life, and reducing wear. This design prevents cable kinking or damage during assembly, ensuring a clean and reliable cable harness.

The JE Base offers flexible configuration options, including deflection angles from 10° to 25°, asymmetrical angles, and torques between 0.75 and 3.2 Nm. These variants are achieved with springs of different strengths, allowing customization to operator and application preferences.

Designed for a wide range of machines – such as crawler excavators, mobile excavators, dumpers, wheel loaders, and telescopic handlers – the JE Base’s robust build and high IP6K9K protection rating make it suitable for both in-cab and external use. It remains fully functional even under heavy contamination, moisture, or temperature fluctuations.

Images: Elobau