New Holland introduces the T7.270 Methane Power tractor

At Agritechnica 2025, New Holland will unveil the evolution of its T7 tractor range. The new models highlight the OEM’s focus on alternative fuels with an expanded sustainable product portfolio.

With the launch edition bearing New Holland’s Blue Power livery, the T7.270 Methane Power CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) tractor, unveiled at Agritechnica 2023, now officially joins the New Holland range, taking the brand’s alternative fuel technology further up the power scale.

“The T7.270 Methane Power is ideal for biodigester operators running haulage tractor fleets,” says Darragh Mullin, New Holland T7 Long Wheelbase global product manager. “It also meets the demands of larger-scale arable farms and contractors conducting year-round varied applications with heavy-duty implements. The combination of methane power technology with proven New Holland T7 features is designed to offer customers a blend of low operating costs, autonomy, reliability and driver comfort.”

The T7 Methane Power tractor can run on biomethane derived from livestock manure, supporting on-farm sustainability. In partnership with Bennamann, New Holland enables farms to capture, process and refine fugitive methane for use as fuel. This closed-loop system reduces emissions, cuts fertilizer use, and can even achieve a negative carbon footprint.

Underneath the hood design is the proven NEF 6.7-litre six-cylinder engine upgraded with a high-performance turbo, new engine dataset, specific fuel system and after- treatment layout. The engine’s peak torque is 1,160Nm, and it produces a maximum 270hp under all conditions.

With new engine mapping, the T7.270 Methane Power matches the performance levels expected by customers in this power sector, with uptime maximised by a 750hr service interval.

The New Holland design team has optimised the on-board gas storage thanks to the new T7’s larger chassis, with a standard capacity of 657 litres and optional 480-litre range extender, for a total capacity of 1,106 litres.

When fitted, the range extender delivers up to 11 hours’ autonomy in transport applications. Already widely used in road vehicles, an NGV2 refuelling valve supports pressures of up to 260 bar for rapid refuelling times equivalent to diesel.

The tractor also features the New Holland Auto Command continuously variable transmission, for a smooth driving experience and highly efficient fuel consumption, particularly when working with high-capacity trailers of 18t and over.

Built on the T7 with PLM Intelligence platform, the T7.270 Methane Power features the award-winning Horizon Ultra cab, the industry’s quietest at just 66 decibels, enhancing operator comfort with increased space and advanced suspension.

Tractor management is simplified by the latest IntelliView 12 interface integrated into the SideWinder armrest, while full TIM compatibility enables seamless implement integration front and rear.

The T7.270 Methane Power benefits from New Holland Intelligence solutions, which integrate digital technologies for two-way transfer of machine and field data between the tractor and the FieldOps portal.

