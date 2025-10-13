Cummins to show 4.5-litre structural engine at Agritechnica

Power technology specialist Cummins will showcase its new 4.5-litre structural engine for tractors at Agritechnica 2025, along with its B6.7 and Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engines. The trade fair for agricultural machinery will be held on 9-15 November in Hannover, Germany.

The new Cummins 4.5L structural engine is a production-ready offering that is being produced at the company’s engine plant in Darlington, the UK.

“Our new 4.5-litre structural engine has been designed to help OEMs advance their tractor offerings with durable and reliable performance and power,” said Philip Dawson, agriculture segment leader at Cummins. “We are committed to diesel and will continue thoughtfully investing in a variety of technologies to help our customers choose the right solution for their equipment and region.”

The 4.5L has power ratings that range from 130-160hp (95-120kW), and has a smaller and lighter package size and higher power density. Cummins said this makes it an excellent choice for powering tractors, whereby “substantial low-end torque and transient performance benefits are coupled with efficient fuel consumption”. The company added that the engine’s multiple after-treatment system options ensure global emissions compliance and machine integration advantages.

The Cummins Flex Module after-treatment system will be showcased with the 4.5L and is designed for integration flexibility. Its Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) can be positioned under the tractor bonnet, above the engine, while its low-profile Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System can be positioned vertically to minimise height. Cummins said the UL2 dosing system offers proven high-flow performance and simplified interface requirements while passive regeneration minimises the need for preventive maintenance.

Also on display, the B6.7 is the most produced engine in Cummins’ product portfolio, with millions of units operating across dozens of applications in the field. It is designed for a wide range of applications, rugged dependability and performance, and was recently made available in Claas Evion combine harvesters and Versatile’s (BVI) tractor.

Also joining the Agritechnica 2025 lineup is the Next Gen X15 Off-Highway engine, which is available in a variety of power ratings. Cummins said this engine is a flagship for power and efficiency, promising agribusiness customers lower operating costs, simplified integration and digital capabilities that can integrate with an OEM gateway or third-party telematics service provider.

As part of Cummins’ fuel-agnostic HELM platform, the company displayed the X15 Off-Highway engine with a hydrogen head at the Bauma trade fair in Germany in April 2025. In addition to hydrogen, other fuel options customers can choose from include diesel, and biofuels such as hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO).

Attendees will also have the opportunity to see the Meritor MOX E8, an axle that is purpose-built for agricultural tractors, harvesters and bailers operating in the toughest global conditions. Designed with OEMs in mind, it has a modular architecture for packaging and customisation flexibility. Common components, including axle housings and carriers, are paired with tailored options, including drum or disc brakes, application-specific gearing, and multiple wheel-end configurations.