The evolution of power: John Deere diesel engine technology

The off-highway equipment industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by technological advancements, regulatory changes, and a growing commitment to sustainability. As global emissions standards become more stringent, manufacturers like John Deere are taking a multifaceted approach to power and developing more choices to meet the robust demands of off-highway applications, including renewable fuels, battery electric, hybrid electric, and advancements to diesel engine technology.

While solutions like battery electric and hybridisation will play a key role in lighter-duty equipment segments, John Deere knows that there is still a long life ahead for compression ignition diesel engine technology, especially for heavy-duty off-highway applications. As the industry navigates changing emissions standards and emerging technologies, John Deere is at the forefront, optimising its diesel engine technology for compatibility with renewable fuels and hybrid electric applications and emissions compliance across the globe.

Next generation compatibility

As electrification and renewable fuels gain traction, diesel engines are proving their ability to adapt to these new technologies. Manufacturers like John Deere are enhancing the efficiency and performance of diesel engines through the integration of hybrid powertrains, electronic controls, advanced after treatment systems, and compatibility with renewable fuels. John Deere is also optimising its engine lineup to be compliant with current and future emissions standards.

John Deere is at the cutting edge: optimising its latest engines with a new engine architecture to more easily utilise additional fuels beyond traditional diesel fuel while targeting comparable engine performance. This new engine architecture features dual overhead cams that will give John Deere the ability to adapt its engines for spark ignition to use both liquid and gaseous fuels. It is also set up for auxiliary and power offboarding to support integration for hybrid applications.

Rugged reliability

Diesel engines have long been the go-to power source of the off-highway industry due to their exceptional reliability and durability. They have consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver robust power and performance over long periods in high-duty cycle applications.

John Deere is advancing the reliability of its engine lineup with this new architecture that’s designed to enhance power density and simplify serviceability for optimized uptime. The latest engines developed using this architecture include the JD4, JD14, and JD18, with power ratings ranging from 36 to 677 kW (48 to 908 hp). These powerful engines are equipped to handle today’s most challenging tasks while preparing customers for future industry shifts.