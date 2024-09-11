Manitou Group marks 50th anniversary of Yankton plant with major expansion

Manitou Group has hosted inauguration event for the expansion of its plant in Yankton, South Dakota. This event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the site which is dedicated to the production of telehandlers and articulated loaders.

A year after inaugurating the expansion of its neighboring plant in Madison, SD, Manitou Group is now presenting the expansion of its second North American production site in Yankton, SD.

This expansion will support production of the new range of telehandlers dedicated to the North American market, presented in March 2023 at the Conexpo international construction show.

With 75,000 sq ft (7,000 m²) added to the existing 220,000 sq ft (20,000 m²), this $20 million investment will provide the Yankton site with innovative industrial resources, such as laser-cutting machines and an automated moving assembly line to support the Group’s expansion in the US.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Jacqueline Himsworth, chairman of the board of Manitou Group, Michel Denis, president & CEO, and national representatives from the state of South Dakota and Yankton Mayor Mason Schramm.

“The expansion of our Yankton site, which is now 50 years old, strengthens our Group’s historic presence in the United States. This is an important growth lever in a particularly dynamic market. This new industrial site will enable us to keep pace with this strong demand, while delivering ever greater added value to our customers,” says Alexandre Caharel, VP product unit compact and articulated loaders.