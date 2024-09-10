Kubota boosts M7003 aftercare package

Kubota (UK) has extended its range of Kubota Care tractor warranty and aftercare packages to include 1,000 hours of servicing with all new M7003 models purchased before 31 December 2024.

The M7003 series offers three models – M7-133, M7-153 and M7-173. Power outputs from the EU Stage V emissions compliant, 6.1-litre four-cylinder engine are 130hp, 150hp and 170hp respectively, with a 20hp boost on the two lower powered models, and a 5hp boost for the flagship M7-173.

Transmission options include the stepless KVT or a powershift gearbox that uses six powershift speeds in five synchronised ranges. The powershift transmission benefits from Xpress restart – a brake-to-stop function, which avoids the need to depress the clutch pedal to stop the tractor. This feature suits repetitive start-stop tasks such as round baling, and loader work. Specifications also include Access and Premium trim.

All M7003 models are equipped with Multispeed steering control, which enables the operator to select a steering ratio to suit working speed and application. This affords greater comfort and convenience with headland turns.

This latest aftercare offer is also available with dealer demonstrator M7003 models and applies to the balance on any servicing up to, and including, the 1,000-hour service.

Kubota Care is an extended warranty scheme that is backed by Kubota, and is not a third-party insurance policy. As such, Kubota Care does not require customers to pay an excess for any warranty claims that may arise.

In addition, any unused Kubota Care warranty is also transferrable with the tractor when supported by full service history from the Kubota dealer network. Such flexibility increases saleability and can also contribute to a higher residual value.