Komatsu Smart Construction integrates AI into latest product

Komatsu has integrated AI to modernise its smart construction edge solution in partnership with technology giant Sony.

It forms part of the EarthBrain joint-venture across Komatsu, NTT Communications, Sony Semiconductor and Nomura Research Institute, to champion digitalisation and advancement in drone surveying processes.

The edge solution is a unique device that works to enable both experts and beginners to perform accurate drone surveys and process drone flights into point clouds.

The EarthBrain partnership works to optimise the construction processes through digital transformation to maximise productivity, improve worksite safety and environmental sustainability.

With its latest edge evolution, Komatsu Smart Construction now offers a terrain mapping tool utilising AI to remove obstacles – such as machinery and buildings – from drone surveys, reducing the need for manual amendments once the data has been captured.

“I’m extremely proud to launch this new version of edge into multiple markets. At Komatsu Smart Construction we’re committed to helping professionals within our sector increase productivity to ultimately save time and money,” says Bart Vingerhoets, senior commercial manager at Komatsu Smart Construction. “A major benefit of our updated edge solution is its ability to speed up data processing from drone surveys to create a fully accurate, digital twin. When connected with the Smart Construction Dashboard solution, the 3D terrain maps available will save time spent on the jobsite and the data collected including volume, percentage of progress and location on site can be collected quickly and efficiently.”

When the main surveyor of medium-sized Belgian earthmoving company, Croes VS, went on maternity leave, the company faced challenges to maintain its surveying capabilities making it difficult to carry out its projects with the same level of precision and efficiency.

Croes VS implemented the revised edge technology and the workload gap was seamlessly filled without the requirement of additional training or recruitment. The solution allows various team members, including the marketing manager, to take on drone surveying tasks and capture survey-grade earthmoving progress, identifying challenges and opportunities within seconds.

“Working with Croes VS has highlighted the importance of enhancing data processing speed and accuracy – serving as testament to the construction industry’s requirement of broader drone surveying adoption,” adds Vingerhoets. “Adopting the use of AI within the latest version of edge means the device can eliminate the need for ground control points (GCPs) which will enhance safety and efficiency on-site and process data into 3D point clouds without the requirement for internet connection. The overall goal for this enhanced edge solution is to streamline the entire process to enable seamless terrain mapping.”

The updated edge solution was initially unveiled at the Intermat exhibition in Paris in April 2024 and is now available across multiple European markets Germany, France, Austria, Poland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.