Podcast #37 How AI is transforming job sites with Komatsu’s Daniel Heussen

Daniel Heussen is general manager for business transformation at Komatsu Europe. In conversation with iVT deputy editor Anjali Sooknanan, Daniel discusses the adoption of smart technology and AI in off-highway construction, examining how these disciplines are transforming job sites and the criteria for successful implementation. He also shares insights on the future of autonomous sites and predictive technology.

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