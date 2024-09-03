Leica Geosystems and Roos Groep to develop world’s first fully electric slipform paver

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, and Roos Groep, a specialist in road construction have announced a milestone in their collaboration to develop the world’s first fully electric slipform paver, guided by Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control solution.

Roos Groep has collaborated with renowned partners to create an emission-free slipform paver that integrates cutting-edge technologies. This machine enables fossil fuel-free operations while prioritising safety and ergonomics.

Roos Groep decided to enhance the productivity of the electric slipform paver by integrating Leica Geosystems’ MC1 3D machine control solution. The system features which include dual GNSS for heading and a total station for precise height control, ensure millimetre accuracy and simplified installation. Utilising machine control on top of a zero-emission slipform paver reduces operational downtime and optimises energy efficiency, thereby maximising its environmental and performance benefits.

In addition to Leica Geosystems providing a 3D machine control systems, key collaborators included Statec for design and drafting, Staad-Fusion for batteries, Hightide for hydraulic components, Hydrocan Engineering for automation and Degra for electro-hydraulic components. Structural elements were provided by TJP Bladel and Van de Brand Metaal, with Ingenieursbureau Van Asseldonk offering advisory services and CE certification.

“Roos Groep envisions a future where nearly all concrete pavement jobs are executed electrically, significantly reducing the construction sector’s carbon footprint,” says Tom Roos, CEO of Roos Groep. “Through innovation, collaboration with industry partners, and a commitment to environmental friendliness, we are driving a green revolution in construction.”