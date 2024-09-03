Purem by Eberspaecher to exhibit at hy-fcell

With a growing product portfolio, Purem by Eberspaecher is tapping into the future market of hydrogen for industry and mobility. At hy-fcell in Stuttgart on 8-9 October, the exhaust and acoustics specialist will be exhibiting its latest developments at the joint booth with VDMA at Booth 4F51 in Hall 4.

With components and systems for mobile and stationary applications, Purem by Eberspaecher is tapping into new markets based on existing core competencies. The latest version of the portfolio can now be seen at hy-fcell 2024.

Effective water management is fundamental to the functionality of a fuel cell system. To ensure efficient operation of the stack and protect the compressor unit, for example, condensate must be separated in the anode and cathode path. This condensate is a by product of the conversion of hydrogen and oxygen into electrical energy. The specially developed water separators from Purem by Eberspaecher are designed for high mass flows by safeguarding low back pressure and high separation efficiency.

Intake and exhaust air systems of fuel cell vehicles must guarantee compliance with applicable noise emissions in order to meet customer requirements. The silencers developed for this purpose based on expertise from exhaust technology are designed for the special requirements of fuel cell systems and are resistant to high air humidity and water condensation. All components can be combined on a customer-specific basis to create an efficient exhaust air system.

Purem by Eberspaecher develops Balance of Plant components for fuel cell systems on the basis of valves used in exhaust technology. The Gas Control Valve is used to safely control air flows and pressure in order to optimise the whole system. This component can be used as a bypass or throttle valve and boasts a compact design. The Cathode Isolation Valve enables the cathode path to be hermetically sealed to protect it against leakage and therefore prevent premature aging. The product is designed for various applications thanks to the use of suitable materials and customer-specific connections.

Purem by Eberspaecher aims to take a comprehensive view of the topic of the future, hydrogen. In addition to its use, the generation of the energy source is therefore also an important target segment. For example, the exhaust and acoustics specialist is driving forward the production of solid oxide electrolysis cells with initial development approaches and continuously evaluating the associated customer requirements.