TE Connectivity releases ultra-compact digital pressure and temperature sensor

Miniaturisation, performance and precision are key for sensors embedded in consumer devices like swim watches and diving equipment, therefore creating a growing need for high-performing and exceptionally precise sensors. To address this growing demand, TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has released the MS5839-02BA, an ultra-compact, chlorine resistant digital pressure and temperature sensor.

The MS5839 is a digital altimeter, measuring 3.3 x 3.3 x 2.75 mm, that is optimised for applications where chlorine and saline are present. The robust, gel-filled design of the MS5839 enables operation in harsh environments while providing accurate and reliable digital measurements.

“Innovation to meet customer demand continues to be at the forefront of everything we do at TE Connectivity,” said Dr. Xérviar Esebamen, Product Manager of TE sensors business. “The MS5839 is an excellent choice for next-generation application designs for device manufacturers with its harsh media resistance and ultra-compact size. It further enhances our commitment to help design engineers meet safety, productivity, efficiency, and sustainability objectives in an increasingly interconnected world.”

This MEMS based sensor offers advanced water resistance, chlorine resistance, shielding, low power consumption and digital interconnectivity in an ultra-compact, low profile package. The board level design delivers sensing accuracy for both pressure (±0.5mbar) and temperature (±2°C) measurements and is ideal for applications such as shallow diving computers, swim watches, fitness trackers, underwater vehicles and diving equipment.