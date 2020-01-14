Alliance to launch revolutionary new tractor tyre

Alliance Tire Group is launching a brand-new radial tractor tyre known as Agri Star II. The tyre was designed in close cooperation with farmers and dealers in order to ensure the top performance in the field and on the road.

As a truly innovative solution for modern agriculture, Agri Star features a unique Stratified Layer Technology (SLT) developed by Alliance engineers. Following last week’s presentation at LAMMA in the UK, the full tyre range will be launched globally later in January. Agri Star II will be available in 76 SKUs across the 70-s and 85-series, including specific sizes and various load indexes, which covers market needs almost up to 100%.

Boosting traction and tyre life with SLT

Alliance presents a Stratified Layer Technology (SLT) – a unique combination of multi-angle lugs for excellent traction even after a prolonged wear and a significantly better overall performance. Every tyre lug consists of 2 layers: The top layer has a single angle profile and the bottom layer – a multi-angle profile. When the top layer is worn out (after 40% of general wear), the bottom layer comes into action – the lug changes its geometry and ensures excellent traction again – as it was a completely new tyre.

Additionally, to the long quality life and high traction, the SLT lug combination provides a much better on-road performance and higher resistance to the on-road wear, improved anti-skidding and braking capabilities, as well as excellent self-cleaning properties throughout the entire tyre life.

Raising a bar for tractor tyres

Agri Star II is an A-Class performing product with technical differentiation far superior to standard radial tyres. It is characterised by a higher rubber volume, enhanced stiffness, larger ground contact area and increased front wall surface area. Internal comparative tests show that due to the premium tread compound, this tyre has a more efficient stubble damage resistance and is superb at cut & chip resistance. The speed rating is increased to level D (65km/h) – which is higher than standard 70-series tyres.

AGRI STAR II is already available for sale at KIRKBY Tyres – Alliance distributor in the UK and Ireland.