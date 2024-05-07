Volvo CE supplies Swedish Armed Forces with wheel loaders

Volvo CE will be supplying a variety of wheel loaders and attachments and the machines will be produced at its plants in Arvika, Sweden and Konz in Germany which specialise in the production of wheel loaders.

The wheel loader system is used throughout the entire Swedish Armed Forces and is included as a component in, among other things, logistics, field operations, and the maintenance of runways for aviation at all levels of readiness. The system performs all types of lifting tasks in pallet handling, such as ammunition and supplies, snow plowing of roads and airfields, as well as excavation of gravel and soil within the Swedish Armed Forces’ operations.

“We are proud to be a supplier to the Swedish Armed Forces,” said Carl Slotte, head of region Europe at Volvo CE. “This order is proof of their trust in our machines, and we look forward to seeing them put to use in a variety of applications that reinforce our security and resilience. We are always happy to work with our customers to meet their unique requirements. As such, all the machines are being specially adapted for the Armed Forces needs.”

The new agreement builds on a long relationship between Volvo Defense and the Swedish armed forces which dates back to 1928 when the first deliveries took place. Volvo Defense is a business operation within Volvo Group that offers a wide range of bespoke logistic trucks, construction equipment, marine and industrial applications, and engines to global defense and civil protection customers.

“This contract strengthens our position in the defense segment and is a proof point of the reliability of our products and services. We have a unique product portfolio to offer Armed Forces globally. Through our products and our knowledge, we can contribute to protecting people, the environment and building safer societies” says Andreas Svenungsson, president Volvo Defense.