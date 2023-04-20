New PistenBully offers mountain assistance

German vehicle manufacturer Kässbohrer has launched the PistenBully 800 for mountain work and slope grooming. Under the slogan ‘Simply Red’ the new machine promises to be, according to Kässbohrer, a “light-footed giant” for the mountains.

The new PistenBully 800 combines Kässbohrer’s experience gained over recent decades and is the product of many years of innovation working on the PistenBully family for slope and cross-country ski trail maintenance.

ABOVE: the PistenBully 800 is the product of many years of innovation working on the PistenBully family

With the clean MAN 6-cylinder engine, the PistenBully 800 achieves maximum performance even in extreme situations. Thanks to the 15.30 L of displacement and 2900 Nm of torque, it reliably pulls through in all situations. Its 5th axle also noticeably improves smooth running and achieves tremendous gradeability and traction.

Despite the longer chassis, the PistenBully 800 is very agile and can be steered effortlessly. This means that as well as being an excellent choice for pushing snow, it also sets high standards for slope grooming.

ABOVE: the 800 features a clean MAN 6-cylinder engine with powerful torque

The PistenBully 800 shows its strength when pushing and grooming even in the low speed range: 2900 Nm starting at 1100 rpm. This power – combined with the largest front blade on the market – means that substantial plowing work or snow displacement can be achieved with the utmost efficiency. Because, when you push a lot of snow and use only a little fuel to do it, the work is ultimately done at a much lower cost. This means that with a pushing performance that is verifiably around 1/3 greater than all snow groomers currently available on the market, the PistenBully 800 saves up to 9% of fuel per cubic meter of snow that is pushed. And, accordingly, less CO2 is emitted.

The winch version provides for even more stability and safety when situations become extremely critical. Using the winch provides support in extreme conditions such as soft snow, preventing the tracks from spinning and allowing the vehicle to climb even better.

Years of innovation

Plenty of Kässbohrer’s hallmarks are packed into the PistenBully 800: innovative technology, proximity to the customer, an all-in approach and more. It also embodies the company’s expertise, years of experience and its forward-looking mindset. The notion of integrated sustainability is becoming increasingly important because one thing is clear: There is more to a perfect slope than a snow groomer. To achieve an optimal result, individual products and processes have to work in unison.

ABOVE: the PistenBully 800 overs considerable comfort and generous space

The product range of Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG includes the PistenBully family for slope and cross-country ski trail maintenance with SNOWsat as a digital slope and fleet management system. In addition, training and consulting are provided in the PRO ACADEMY for efficient and resource-saving slope management. In addition, the portfolio includes the brands BeachTech for beach cleaning and PowerBully for work and transport operations in rough terrain.