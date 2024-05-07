John Deere announces new M Series controllers

John Deere is expanding the versatility of its rugged electronic controls by working with software supplier New Eagle to offer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a complete open-platform solution for their specialised applications that integrates rugged hardware with a streamlined software solution.

John Deere is excited to announce that its M Series Controllers are now available with cutting-edge New Eagle Raptor software. New Eagle Raptor software is based on embedded Model-Based Design (eMBD). When integrated with the company’s M Series Controllers, Raptor can shorten the developmental cycle for OEMs, leading to a reduction in costs and time to market. Attendees at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo will have an opportunity to see this latest addition to the John Deere electronic controls lineup in Booth 3311 in Las Vegas, May 20–23. New Eagle will also have a booth (3605) at the show further highlighting the power of the Raptor toolchain.

“The addition of New Eagle Raptor software to our M Series Controllers gives our OEM customers a comprehensive control system solution that was not offered before. Our customers push the limits of mechanical durability and need a rugged and reliable solution on the jobsite that can provide critical machine control functions,” said Dan Dougherty, sales and marketing leader for electronic systems at John Deere. “This new offering provides easy integration for a range of applications and enables us to support even more customers in meeting their specialized system design needs.”

John Deere offers OEMs versatile control solutions for a range of mobile applications, including diesel and gas engines, hydraulic control systems, cab/body controls, power distribution systems, powertrain controls, implement controls, and lighting controls. Featuring multiple combinations of load inputs, outputs, and computing power all in one common architecture, John Deere electronic controls are designed for operation in environments with severe heat and extreme cold, harsh chemical vapors, and direct exposure to water, dirt, dust, and rock. The M Series Controllers include the M31, M411, M501, M502, and M702 controllers. John Deere electronic controls offer high current outputs and are available with multiple combinations of CAN, LIN, and Ethernet. They are also IP67-rated and feature built-in acceleration and temperature sensors, wake-up capabilities, AECQ-qualified electrical components, and 32-bit microprocessors.

John Deere will have its line of M Series Controllers on display in Booth 3311 at ACT Expo in Las Vegas, May 20-23.