Parker to showcase defence systems at Eurosatory 2024

Parker Hannifin, a global leader in motion and control technologies, will showcase over 100 years of engineering expertise in rugged and reliable solutions for military applications at Eurosatory 2024, at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre in Paris, France from 17th to 21stJune 2024.

Visitors to Parker’s booth C445 in Hall 5B will have the opportunity to discover the company’s cutting-edge solutions, including electrification, door assist, central tire inflation and water purification systems.

Water purification system

The Village Marine Platoon Reverse Osmosis System, H2O-PRO, provides fresh water from any water source, including seawater at a rate of 95 litres per hour from 24 VDC or 120 VAC power.

Key features of the system include simple plug-in water connections, meaning that minimal time is needed to set up with no assembly requirement. The system also includes NATO electrical connections, with an anti-microbial design.

Door Assist System (DAS) for defence vehicles

Parker’s Pneumatic Door Assist System (DAS) incorporates a passive-locking hydraulic solution and an emergency air system. Pneumatic DAS uses a smart design, drawing energy created by the compressor that operates automatically within the vehicle. It has functionality for remote actuation, enabling a high level of precision movement control. This fail-safe solution allows occupants to exit the vehicle quickly and safely with two simple motions. The systems are environmentally tested for military applications.

Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS)

Parker’s electronically controlled tire inflation system is designed to offer improved mobility and efficiency for vehicles operating on varying terrain and in severe off-road or soft soil conditions. Ideally suited for the military markets, this automatic tire pressure adjustment system allows the driver to optimize tire inflation pressure from the cab while operating on varying terrains with the simple push of a button. Reducing tire pressure results in a bigger tire footprint, providing increased flotation and traction when operating in soft soil terrain. Although often used in conjunction with all-wheel drive, non-all-wheel drive vehicles with CTIS can outperform all-wheel drive in many soft soil conditions.