SDLG to display wheel loader versatility at ConExpo

SSDLG will be exhibiting its two most popular wheel loaders in North America at ConExpo 2020, one of the world’s largest construction expositions. ConExpo takes place from March 10 – 14 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre and Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SDLG booth will be located on the Festival Grounds at number F3432.

“We’re very excited to make our return to ConExpo to showcase the durability and versatility of SDLG’s construction equipment,” said Babliton Cardoso, director, commercial sales. “In less than 10 years, SDLG machines have become a mainstay here in North America, delivering excellent reliability and ROI for customers in a wide range of applications from agriculture and snow removal, to landscaping and material handling.”

At this year’s show, representatives from SDLG will be on hand to showcase the L959F and L918F wheel loaders, as well as answer any questions on the full range of wheel loaders that SDLG offers. The L959F large wheel loader is a 4.0 yd loader with 5-tonne rated capacity, making it the perfect frontend loader for waste and recycling, large snow removal, fertiliser handling and more. Designed to handle corrosive environments, this frontend loader is tough enough to handle massive amounts of snow, salt, sand or gravel — and simple features make the loader easy to operate at a good price point.

From moving sand and gravel to salt and snow, the L918F compact wheel loader is suited for all seasons. It’s an economical compact loader option perfect for any small landscaping, bulk and material handling, or snow removal job. Its skid-steer-style coupler makes it a versatile loader fit for multiple attachments. Whether it needs to operate at faster speeds to clear snow or at a slower pace for jobs that aren’t time-sensitive, the L918F loader provides the perfect balance with ground speeds up to 15 mph. Its low-maintenance engine and basic features make it a simple, compact loader at an affordable price.

“Both of the machines that will be featured at ConExpo represent the versatility and durability of SDLG wheel loaders that are affordable options for any contractor,” Cardoso said. “Both are capable of handling nearly any job, no matter how big or small the project is.”

ConExpo is North America’s largest trade show dedicated to the construction industry. It occurs once every three years, with the last shows taking place in 2017 and 2014. In 2020, there will be more than 2,800 exhibitors, and it will cover more than 2.5 million square feet of showroom.