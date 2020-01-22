Curtiss-Wright to showcase HMI capabilities in Vegas

Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Group has today announced that it will be attending this year’s ConExpo event in Las Vegas, where the company will be showcasing its latest product offerings including human-machine interface (HMI) controls, electronic throttle controllers, transmission shifters, sensors and power electronics.

Curtiss-Wright Industrial Group has extensive experience in designing and manufacturing solutions for the monitoring and control of vehicles operating in extreme conditions, including applications throughout the construction and off-highway sectors.

A recent trend for these applications – and one being highlighted on the Curtiss-Wright stand – is towards OEMs incorporating electronic HMIs that integrate fully into custom control boxes and armrest assemblies, providing operators with a wide range of new capabilities.

Working closely with OEMs, Curtiss-Wright can develop complete HMI console assemblies that incorporate multiple functions and can be operated with the use of just one hand, or via finger or thumb activation. Typically incorporating joysticks, push-button switches, rotary thumbwheels and levers, they bring control of numerous vehicle functions and features to a central console for operator convenience and efficiency.

Drivetrain electrification is another trend Curtiss-Wright is at the forefront of and on its stand will be the recently-launched World Traction Inverter (WTI) series.

Curtiss-Wright has been designing and manufacturing vehicle-grade traction inverters since 2003 and estimates that its inverters have covered over 1.8 billion kilometres of on road use. The kilometres covered by these traction inverters have helped Curtiss-Wright during the development of its WTI, which offers state-of-the-art technology and innovative design for use in hybrid and pure-electric vehicle applications.

As a Tier 1 supplier to numerous vehicle OEMs, Curtiss-Wright is well placed at understanding the market’s needs, an understanding that has formed the basis for the WTI.

Other products from Curtiss-Wright Industrial Group – which includes the legacy brands of Arens Controls, Penny & Giles, PG Drives Technology and Williams Controls – include electronic throttle controls, position sensors and power management systems. These will be on display at ConExpo and are suitable for a wide range of applications including heavy trucks and buses, powered access platforms, backhoe excavators, agricultural vehicles, airport fire and rescue vehicles, floor care machines and pallet trucks.