SDLG enters heavy-duty motor grader market

Leading Chinese construction equipment manufacturer SDLG is proud to announce the latest addition to its range of motor graders, the G9290. With a base operating weight of 22.9 tonnes and a 14” wide blade as standard, the impressive productivity of blade down force and blade pull makes the SDLG G9290 the best in its size class.

The new G9290 is the first motor grader from SDLG in the heavy-duty size class, its strength and capacity making it ideal for mining haul road maintenance, infrastructure projects, road construction, highways and airports.

The robust design of the new G9290 motor grader builds on the proven reputation of its smaller brothers – the G9138, G9190 (VHP) and G9220 (VHP) – when it comes to the moldboard, circle turn, drawbar, front axle and rear tandems.

However, the G9290 adds a new level of quality with its Volvo-supplied engine and Volvo-designed transmission. A member of the Volvo Group since 2007, SDLG draws on the strength of the group to incorporate high-performance designs and technologies into its products where appropriate.

Value machine, premium technology

The SD130B Stage II common rail diesel engine, supplied by Volvo, offers high torque at low revs from a 211 kW output with Variable Horse Power (VHP) technology as standard. Meanwhile, the HTE840S transmission, designed specifically for motor graders by Volvo, has eight speed forward gears and four speed reverse gears all with automatic shifting.

The engine is cooled by a thermostatically-controlled, hydraulically-driven fan, which can be reversed simply by flipping a switch in the cab for easy radiator fin cleaning.

Superior blade mobility and control

The moldboard is kept level at all times by the 16° oscillation on the heavy-duty front axle, 18° wheel leaning and +/- 15° oscillation on the rear tandem, ensuring quality, fine grading.

The heavy-duty chain-driven tandem with a no-spin differential lock on the rear axle and heavy-duty bearings, meanwhile, delivers outstanding traction and reliability.

The circle turn, exclusive to SDLG, uses twin-gear hydraulic cylinders to provide instant, high-output torque, enabling moldboard rotation under heavy loads. This means there is no need to stop, reverse and change moldboard angle. Having circle turn gears on the outside of the ring gives the benefit of less mud and debris stuck to the gears and hence less wear, less maintenance and longer durability.

The unique SDLG circle drive system comes with five support shoes on the G9290 and non-greasing slide bushings for better grading, an extended service life and easier maintenance. SDLG graders also feature an asymmetric drawbar ball stud that can be rotated 180° in order to keep the drawbar in horizontal level position – vital when performing fine grading.

The G9290 offers tremendous blade mobility, which may be easily performed hydraulically from inside the cab, thanks to the SDLG Blade Control System. The hydraulic lock bar features seven positions to enable blade positioning from a 90° vertical position on both sides of the grader to a 21° downward ditch cleaning angle.

The hydraulic system consists of one variable displacement axial piston pump supplying oil to the proportional closed centre load-sensing main control valve. This ensures that sufficient flow is always available.

Reliable build, reliable performance

The durable and reliable frame comes factory-prepared to accept all types of attachment with no need to weld or cut to fit attachments, like a scarifier or a ripper to the machine. The front frame is engineered to be strong enough to accommodate the front attachment, the moldboard and the circle turn, while still providing optimal visibility for the operator.

A box-type design on the rear frame offers superior strength and durability, accommodating the drivetrain as well as rear attachments. For example, SDLG offers a parallel rear ripper for the G9290 fitted with three ripper shanks. The ripper frame can also accommodate scarifier teeth if required.

Safe and comfortable operation

A ROPS/FOPS certified cab ensures the safety of the operator. It is fitted on the front frame of the G9290 in order to reduce vibrations and heat from engine and transmission. Entry and exit can safely be made with three-point contact all the way. The cab is fitted with LED work lights to ensure safe operation even in the absence of daylight.

The design of the G9290 provides excellent visibility for the operator to the front and the sides of the machine, with large windows to enhance all-round visibility. The sloping front frame provides excellent visibility to front objects. Inside the cab, the low efforts control levers are ergonomically laid out with ample adjustment possibilities to fit every operator’s needs. The steering wheel pedestal is also adjustable for optimal comfort.

Maintenance made easy

With large openable doors at the side and at the rear, the G9290 provides excellent access to all the main maintenance points. For convenience, all filters are grouped together on the left side of engine. The extensive SDLG dealer and service network ensures that customers always receive excellent support and reliable backup.

“The new SDLG G9290 motor grader is the embodiment of Reliability in Action,” said Mohamad Jammoul, product manager for SDLG motor graders. “This hard-working machine is built to last while delivering best-in-class grading performance.”