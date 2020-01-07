Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Top tractor makes waves at LAMMA

on Agriculture, Awards & Events, News, Uncategorized

The McCormick X7.624, one of five machines shortlisted for Tractor of the Year, was unveiled today to British audiences.

With up to 230hp for draft work and 240hp for pto-driven implements and road transport, the 624 VT-Drive is the most powerful model in the latest X7 Series. It also features lower running costs thanks to engine service intervals extended to 1200 hours, a more comprehensive 360deg LED lighting package set into a new cab roof panel, and new control features in the Premiere cab.

To emphasise their new levels of performance potential, the X7.6 VT-Drive tractors have a more purposeful chiselled-jaw appearance in the same style as the larger 264-310hp X8 VT-Drive flagship models.

Adrian Winnett, managing director of Argo Tractors operations in the UK and Ireland, said: “The push for more performance is relentless so Argo Tractors has taken the opportunity when switching to Stage V emissions-compliant engines to introduce more powerful VT-Drive models to the McCormick range.

“Our previous CVT models in the X7 Series peaked a 195hp; with the X7.624 VTDrive they go to 240hp, giving farmers and contractors a very powerful but versatile package with all the performance and driver-comfort attributes of a stepless transmission.”

The complete line-up of new McCormick X7.6 VT-Drive tractors comprises the X7.620 VT-Drive with 185hp draft power and 195hp for transport and pto-driven implements such as power harrows and tillers.

The X7.621 VT-Drive serves up 200hp and 201hp, while the X7.623 VT-Drive puts 215hp and 225hp at the operator’s disposal.

McCormick Betapower 6.7-litre engines by FPT are supported stress-free in a cast iron front chassis that also provides front-end weight for optimum traction, and Stage V emissions compliance is achieved through a revised SCR AdBlue injection system working in combination with a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) – no DPF is required.

The latest-spec engines also feature optimised fuel filters and a more comprehensive oil filtration system, which together with a new engine oil specification has allowed service intervals to be doubled from 600 hours to 1200 hours, making a significant contribution to reduced running costs.

 

