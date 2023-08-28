Volvo CE unveils new portfolio of Volvo Service Contracts

Volvo Construction Equipment have launched a refreshed portfolio of Volvo Service Contracts, rebranded from the existing Customer Services Agreements, helping customers to manage the repair and maintenance requirements of their Volvo machinery.

Built on the existing Volvo Customer Support Agreements, the three contract levels range from a Blue Contract, which covers preventive maintenance and service, up to a Gold Contract, which includes complete machine repairs and preventive maintenance for maximum uptime.

For customers, a Volvo Service Contract means they can leave the maintenance of their equipment in the hands of their Volvo dealer, allowing them to focus on their core business. Moreover, fixed maintenance and repair costs allow for more accurate budgeting and cost-management.

José Rosales, head of repair and maintenance product management at Volvo CE, explained: ‘The best machines deserve the best back-up, and a Volvo Service Contract gives our customers total peace of mind. They can rest assured their machinery is being looked after by the experts – our Volvo-trained dealer network.

‘The Gold, Silver and Blue Volvo Service Contracts provide our customers with three easy-to-understand options when it comes to choosing the right package for their business, according to their operational demands and their budget.’