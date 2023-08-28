AGCO to showcase cutting-edge ag tech at Farm Progress Show

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will exhibit award-winning equipment from across its brands at the Farm Progress Show (FPS) in Decatur, Illinois, 29-31 August.

Features will include a special celebration of the Gleaner combine’s 100th anniversary, a new sprayer to fill out the Massey Ferguson product line, new Massey Ferguson balers, the debut of the Fendt Momentum expanded planter line, and farmer-focused precision ag demonstrations from Fendt, GSI and Precision Planting.

“AGCO’s exhibit will allow attendees to enjoy our brands’ historic legacies and to learn about the future of farming through many of the industry’s most innovative precision ag technologies,” said Joe DiPietro, general manager, AGCO NA, and VP, Fendt NA. “Award-winning machinery and solutions already reshaping agriculture and helping farmers feed the world will be on display throughout all of our booths.”

AGCO kicks off its FPS appearance with a special sneak peek for the media on Tuesday, August 29, at 7:30 a.m. in booth 333. Journalists can interview brand leaders and product experts, get product photographs and pick up unique gifts and special merchandise.

Gleaner celebrates 100 years

Gleaner’s 2023 model year marks 100 years of farmer-focused innovation and a simple harvest experience unlike any other in the industry. From the first self-propelled combine to today’s harvester, Gleaner provides the longevity, experience and cutting-edge innovations farmers count on. To commemorate its anniversary, Gleaner will display a combine wrapped in history and a special exhibit inside the AGCO grain bin.

Massey Ferguson launches new sprayer and balers

The Massey Ferguson 500R Series Sprayer maintains the brand’s promise of straightforward, dependable and accessible equipment and rounds out a full product portfolio. It provides reliable, user-friendly operation that offers growers independence when it comes to spray applications. The new sprayer fills gaps in current market options by offering the technology to increase yields without being overengineered or overpriced.

The MF 1 Series Round Baler delivers efficiency, quality and operator comfort with straightforward, proven technology and rugged dependability. The series was specially designed by Hesston engineers to perform in challenging dry hay, stover and residue applications.

The MF 1842S Small Square Baler leverages an innovative in-line design that produces consistent, 14-by-18-inch brick-like bales. A redesigned feed channel delivers larger flakes into the bale chamber for increased capacity, and a much heavier frame and components provide greater efficiencies with fewer plunger strokes.

Fendt exhibits precision ag technology

Fendt ’s exhibit showcases its full product line, including an expansion of the Momentum ® planter line, the most agronomically advanced planter on the market, and live demonstrations of the IDEAL ® combine’s Davidson Award-winning AutoDock™, a first at Farm Progress. Visitors will enjoy a fully updated Mobile Experience Center that features simulators for IDEAL combines and showcases the Fendt Farmer Office for offboard and onboard technology. There’s also a sneak peek of upcoming targeted spray technology for the Fendt Rogator ® , a chance to see the all-new Fendt 200 Vario tractor, and the opportunity to win unique gifts and merchandise.

GSI showcases GrainVue and GSI Connect

GSI ’s exhibit will highlight its GrainVue grain management system, which leverages the latest digital cable technology to help farmers easily monitor and manage their stored grain to keep it in ideal condition and maintain its value. Also on display will be GSI Connect, a new app that allows farmers to remotely monitor and manage their GSI portable dryer from anywhere.

Precision planting

The Precision Planting team will be on hand in booth 1033 to help farmers discover how they can improve the precision ag capabilities of their existing brands and types of equipment. New products on exhibit will include its Clarity™ granular monitoring system, Symphony nozzle control with an interactive showcase of future targeted spraying products, and a full suite of products that upgrade the equipment farmers already own for improved performance, better efficiencies and greater yields.