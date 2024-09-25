Danfoss Power Solutions appoints new senior vice president of global operations

Danfoss Power Solutions has appointed Sriram (Shree) Gurumurthy as senior vice president of global operations, effective immediately.

Previously vice president of global manufacturing strategy, Gurumurthy will continue reporting directly to Eric Alström, president of Danfoss Power Solutions, and will join the Power Solutions leadership team.

Gurumurthy will lead the newly created global operations function, driving efficiency and effectiveness to achieve best-in-class operational performance and profitable growth across Danfoss Power Solutions.

He will oversee multiple key business functions including safety, environment, health, quality supply chain, manufacturing footprint strategy, Danfoss Business Systems, indirect procurement, manufacturing systems and services, distribution centres and communications and events.

“Throughout my years in manufacturing, I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t in driving operational excellence,” says Gurumurthy. “Applying standardised processes, tools, and systems is one of the factors proven to work, and I’ll ensure our functions are second to none in this area. I have a talented operations team, and I’m eager to collaborate and unlock new levels of performance gains and drive growth at Danfoss.”

“Shree has proven to be a strategic thinker in leading our post-merger footprint initiatives,” Alström adds. “He has a mind for operational improvement that will now benefit a broader cross section of our organisation. I look forward to seeing his impact as he takes on this new role.”

In his previous role, Gurumurthy focused on growing and effectively managing Danfoss Power Solutions’ overall manufacturing footprint. He joined Danfoss as part of the Eaton Hydraulics acquisition in 2021 and was appointed global head of operations for the rubber hydraulic hose and fittings business unit within the fluid conveyance division. Gurumurthy joined Eaton Corporation in 2007, where he held several leadership roles in plant management, operations, and global manufacturing strategy. He has more than 25 years of manufacturing experience within the automotive and hydraulics industries.

Gurumurthy holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Bharathiar University, India, a master’s degree in industrial and manufacturing engineering from Western Michigan University, US and a master’s degree in business administration from Case Western Reserve University, US.