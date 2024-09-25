Hyster honoured by three sustainability award programs

Hyster’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered ReachStacker has been recognised by three award programs.

The solution, which produces zero tailpipe emissions, is currently being tested and validated at the MSC terminal in Valencia, Spain, one of the largest container terminals in Europe.

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered ReachStacker uses Nuvera fuel cell engines to convert hydrogen into electricity. The hydrogen is stored on board in high-pressure tanks and can be refilled in 10-15 minutes.

The onboard hydrogen fuel cell charges the batteries and powers the electric motors and hydraulic systems, enabling the ReachStacker to lift laden containers with similar performance to a diesel-powered alternative.

The pilot program is supported by the H2Ports project. H2Ports is funded by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH-JU), coordinated by the Fundación Valenciaport, and involves several partners from the port community, industry and academia.

“Industries that have typically relied upon diesel-powered equipment, such as ports, are increasingly seeking electric alternatives that satisfy emissions regulations from governments and ambitious targets companies are setting themselves,” says Lucien Robroek, president, technology solutions division, Hyster. “This ReachStacker, as well as the award-winning hydrogen fuel cell-powered top-pick container handler and recently announced electric terminal tractors, are proof positive that Hyster is committed to working closely with customers to develop clean power solutions that provide the productivity that these applications require.”

The ReachStacker was named one of the year’s best sustainable products by the BIG Sustainability Awards. Judged by experts on environmental impact, the program honours products that are designed to be more eco-friendly than market alternatives. The container handler won a Green Good Design Award, identifying it as one of the year’s best sustainable transportation solutions. The program honours companies and products that are driving progress toward a healthier and more sustainable world.

The solution is also a finalist for the Global Good Awards in the Game Changing Innovation of the Year category, alongside Microsoft and other major companies.