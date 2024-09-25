Bosch Rexroth Compact Hydraulics challenges associates to reduce emissions

Compact Hydraulics, one of the business units of Bosch Rexroth, has launched an internal digital challenge for its associates the Rexroth vs Climate Change.

The initiative promotes the reduction of CO 2 emissions by associates trading in their usual form of transportation, and instead making journeys by foot, bike, scooter, public transportation or by carpooling with their associates, in five countries around the world – Italy, the US, the UK, China and Brazil.

“Our company is committed to shaping the future, paying particular attention to digital innovation, people, and sustainability,” says Flora Garraffa, sustainability ambassador of Bosch Rexroth’s Compact Hydraulics division. “’Rexroth vs Climate Change’ demonstrates our concrete commitment to fighting climate change globally through the adoption of sustainable modes of transportation. We encouraged employees to choose sustainable modes of transportation such as walking, cycling, scooters, public transport or carpooling. Through its app, Wecity monitored the CO 2 saved in real-time and calculated the environmental benefits of each employees’ trips made to Bosch Rexroth – Compact Hydraulics facilities in Italy, China, the UK, Brazil and the US, both during their home-work journey and in their free time. For each valid trip, Wecity calculated the CO 2 saved and created an updated ranking in real-time within the app.”

“Through our technology, we can precisely and transparently monitor the environmental benefits resulting from sustainable travel to encourage virtuous behaviour among participants,” adds Paolo Ferri, CEO of Wecity. “However, it is essential that large companies develop sustainability-related projects in an integrated and coordinated manner across multiple plants worldwide so that a real behavioural change and a turnaround in mobility-related habits can occur. This is why we’re grateful to Bosch Rexroth’s Compact Hydraulics division for giving us the opportunity to push our algorithm on an international scale for the first time in hopes of inspiring other companies to commit to contributing to a more sustainable future for everyone.”