Case IH announces new global president and European VP

Case IH has announced Scott Harris as its new global president, taking over from Brad Crews, who will serve as president of North America for CNH Industrial.

It has also been announced that Mirco Romagnoli is transitioning to vice president of Case IH and STEYR Europe. The moves are effective immediately.

Harris has been with the company since 2006, first with CNH Industrial Capital and later as Northeast region sales manager for both agricultural and construction equipment. In 2007, he became senior director of sales and marketing for that division. His last role with CNH Industrial Capital was vice president of U.S. Financial Services and Operations. Harris then joined CNH Industrial Parts and Service in 2011, first as vice president of sales and marketing for North America and later the entire division in 2013. He became vice president of Case Construction Equipment in 2016 and then vice president of Case IH North America in 2018.

“Scott Harris’ strong leadership in North America has made a significant impact on the Case IH brand,” says Derek Neilson, CNH Industrial president of agriculture. “As we look to the future, at both Case IH and the agriculture industry as a whole, we are excited for him to make his mark across the globe.”

As Case IH global president, Harris will lead the overall strategy for the brand with a strict focus on customer-centric brand building, brand marketing and communications, overall digital customer experience, and the Case IH solutions portfolio. He will coordinate activities with Case IH and CNH Industrial leadership across all regions.

With more than 32 years of experience in agriculture, Romagnoli has successfully held various leadership roles across CNH Industrial in different regions of the world — starting in 1989 as managing Parts Sales for Scandinavian Countries, European Importers, Far East and Middle East. Then he served as Parts Sales Manager and After Sales Director for Latin America. Later, he transitioned to Senior Marketing Director for CNH Industrial brands in Latin America and then Senior Marketing Director for CNH Industrial brands in Europe, Asia and Africa. In 2005, Romagnoli led global marketing for New Holland, and after a year, he became Business Director for New Holland in Iberia. In 2011, he returned to Brazil and served as Vice President of Case IH for the Latin American Region for eight years, delivering impressive results in terms of business growth and brand reputation. Since 2019, Romagnoli has held the role of Vice President, Head of Global Aftermarket Solutions, Agriculture, for CNH Industrial.

“The vast experiences and years in the industry Mirco Romagnoli brings to this new role — including his strong commercial focus with deep knowledge and understanding of the Case IH business as well as a customer-oriented mindset — will immediately work to serve the Case IH global producer,” Neilson said.

In this role, Romagnoli will lead the execution of a customer-centric go-to-market approach across the wholegoods, parts, service and finance customer experience journeys. He is responsible for the strategy and execution of all commercial functions, including, but not limited to, commercial operations, product marketing, sales and marketing communications.