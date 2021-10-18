Trackunit launches Asset Utilization capability for Kin telematics

Trackunit has announced the latest Kin launch – Asset Utilization, which offers users increased visibility into how tagged equipment is being used.

This new capability provides more data points from construction vehicles redefining how assets and equipment are monitored and managed. Kin Asset Utilization collects movement data from tagged assets and shows users if equipment is being used – in real time.

It is part of Trackunit’s steps to move construction machines, equipment, and tools, both large and small, into a new phase of monitoring and analysis that will assist right-sizing of fleets to improve productivity across the construction supply chain.

“Construction continues to innovate and embrace technology on site and use the data generated to improve productivity,” says Soeren Brogaard, CEO, Trackunit. “The launch of Asset Utilization for Kin is a big step to get more value out of your tools, equipment and attachments through a single, easy to use app, with all of your other equipment.”

The Kin tags leverage the company’s globally available mesh network, which offers the construction industry’s largest base of trackable devices. Kin is designed to connect to the company’s Raw (TU600) installed network of devices via the Trackunit Manager and the Trackunit Go app. Each connected tag links to the TU600 network already installed on machines, around the globe, connecting the user and expanding the data available for business insights.

Current construction industry studies indicate that site workers waste significant amounts of time searching for lost equipment, and one third of all annual tool purchases are the direct result of theft or loss, with only one fifth of lost equipment ever found. The Kin device resides within a platform to greatly increase the scope of data available to users and organizations and continues to enhance solutions in an ever more data-led construction market. Kin will continue to provide a channel for new applications to be developed to meet the needs of customers, to reduce loss and increase productivity.