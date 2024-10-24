Parker unveils the next evolution in steer-by-wire feedback

Parker Hannifin introduces its LORD Force Feedback Device (FFD) an integrated solution combining a steering sensor, a magnetically responsive variable brake for instantaneous and smooth steering feel, and an electric motor for active steering features.

“We are excited about this next step in steer-by-wire (SbW) feedback. As electric steering adoption increases, and the labor pool continues to shift to less experienced operators, OEMs will be tasked with developing comfortable, intuitive, and easy to operate machines. Our FFD facilitates the most direct connection with end users, creating the feel in the operator’s hands. This provides OEMs with a tremendous opportunity to differentiate their vehicles,” said Zach Allen, product marketing manager for Industrial Solutions at Parker.

The converging trends of electrification and autonomy are driving OEMs to increasingly adopt SbW systems in their vehicle product roadmaps. With SbW systems there is no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and road wheels, which has challenged OEMs in providing the operator with a high-quality steering feel. When combined with shrinking, and often aging, labor forces, providing a premium operator experience is paramount for OEMs and their end customers. The LORD FFD enables highly responsive SbW systems, enhancing operator confidence.

Further, our FFD provides an exceptional, low-effort, steering performance which boosts operator comfort and provides additional design flexibility to the OEM. The combined effects of enhanced operator confidence and comfort ultimately lead to increased productivity.

The FFD combines a Magneto-Rheological (MR) brake with a small servo motor and on-board electronics. In this integrated package, the MR brake and the motor work together to optimize performance for the operator.

The advantages of FFD include its small size, low power requirements, a high bandwidth haptic feel and simplified architecture. The MR brake is large enough to provide crisp end-stops but since it is a semi-active device, it does not pose a challenge for functional safety. The servo motor provides the necessary haptic functionality in a compact size and is directly coupled to the steering shaft without any gears. The absence of a planetary gear train provides the best haptic feel and low inertia. On-board electronics with integrated connectors facilitate a small space claim which helps with integration options.

The new LORD FFD product being launched for the off-highway market in 2025 features SIL2 architecture with quad redundant angular position sensors and CAN Bus communication per SAE J1939 specifications. This can be used for both 12 VDC and 24 VDC systems.

Since the MR brake is highly efficient, the power consumption for full torque is less than 12 watts. The high bandwidth of the servo motor is best in providing return-to-center functionality, active force-feel like wheel slipping, vibratory haptic warning signals (like chirp and dither) and command-following for multiple steering synchronization or autonomy.