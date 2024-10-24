Volvo CE adds new models to new generation excavators

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has introduced two more models to its lineup of new generation excavators.

The modern 14-tonne ECR145 crawler excavator features a bigger cab, increased fuel efficiency and improved lifting capacity, while the 20-tonne EC210 crawler excavator is punching above its weight with its ability to be a multi-purpose partner while doing even more for less.

The machines’ electro-hydraulic system helps to dramatically reduce fuel consumption and lower operating costs, by regulating engine speed and hydraulic flow rate based on the task at hand. Thanks to its intelligent use of electronic sensors to monitor operator movements, the result is smooth and precise control for the most accurate digging and loading.

Other fuel efficiency features include engine pump optimisation to maintain excellent machine performance and an auto power boost function to ensure an automatic setting of the system pressure when more power is needed. And an improved human machine interface (HMI) with its modern features, keyless engine start and always-on camera allows operators to easily carry out a productive day’s work.

The short swing radius of the new ECR145 allows operators to achieve optimum results across a variety of tasks and sites. Thanks to 20% more cab space, quieter surrounds and personalized settings, they can also work safely and smoothly with best-in-class visibility and operator comfort.

An updated machine design and an optional heavier counterweight of up to 3,500 kg also ensure 5% more stability and 11% increased lifting capacity.

Meanwhile the new EC210 is destined to be the perfect partner for customers across agricultural and supporting work, as well as building, roadwork or utilities. It enjoys a lower total cost of ownership while ensuring an up to 10% improved fuel efficiency and longer service intervals.

Its advanced technology reduces operator fatigue and increases efficiency, enabling precise digging with minimal input. The result is faster and smoother work with more accuracy and shorter cycle times.

Both models benefit from the Smart View with an optional Obstacle Detection feature with its 360° visibility of the machine’s surroundings. Increased on-site safety is secured through its camera and new radar detection system.

Furthermore, the opportunity to pre-set limits on the boom’s depth, height and swing ensures operators carry out their tasks to the highest possible standards of safety, while the advanced electric control joystick and full electric travel pedals provide lightning-fast response times and a smoother operation.