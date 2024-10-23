CASE STUDY: More power with Fendt’s 600 Vario series

Fendt’s latest tractor series will be on display at EIMA International – designed to satisfy the demands of European farmers with advanced engine technology that can boost horsepower on demand

Over the past few years, the size of farms has increased rapidly, and so too has the demand for horsepower by farmers and contractors managing bigger enterprises. The market for tractors ranging from 150hp to 200hp is the biggest in Europe as a result of a huge demand from most agriculture sectors including arable farming, livestock production, haulage and front loader work.

To satisfy this horsepower thirst, Fendt has launched the 600 Vario series of tractors. Consisting of four models, namely the Fendt 614 Vario, 616 Vario, 618 Vario and 620 Vario, the new series of tractors are now entering the European market after commercial production began earlier this summer. “The new tractor series, first announced last year, comprises of a four-model lineup,” says Philip Mattey, Fendt 600 Vario product engineer. “Their UK debut showing was made at Cereals 2024, followed by the Royal Highland Show and several regional shows across June and July 2024. The first production units of the 600 Vario series began coming through in September.”

For the first time in this specific performance class, Fendt has developed a compact and manoeuvrable four-cylinder tractor with high performance and payload at a low power-to- weight ratio and central tyre inflation system from the factory. “The 600 Vario tractors will replace the smaller 700 Gen6 models such as the 714 and the 716. They will be offered alongside the rest of the 700Gen 6 range. Fendt like to think of this tractor as being like the 820 (which was a huge success for the company) paired with the modern-day innovations.

The 600 Vario series was launched as a versatile operator boasting 149hp in the 614 model and up to 209hp in the 620 Vario model. Each tractor can have its power jacked up by another 15hp with the aid of Dynamic Performance (DP), an added-performance concept, which is available for all models in the 600 series. DP releases up to 15hp of additional performance on each model via demand-based control exactly when it is needed. For example, the top model Fendt 620 Vario achieves a maximum output of up to 224hp thanks to DP. The extra power concept is not tied to driving speed or special operating tasks as it functions purely dynamically. This is the case even when carrying out stationary PTO work or, depending on the operating conditions, during tillage.

“Around 62% of the tractors we already sell across the UK and Ireland fall into this power class to customers across arable, livestock, contracting and root crop enterprises. I am confident this tractor has a strong role within all of these types of businesses,” says Mattey.

Looking at hydraulic power, the Fendt 600 Vario series offers up to five connections at the rear, up to two at the front and up to three independent connections in the middle. The system uses standard or efficient, leak-free FFC hydraulic couplings with a flow rate of up to 205 litres.

Sustainability at the core

The new Core50 AGCO power engine was developed exclusively for Fendt and meets all required emission standards worldwide. The exhaust gas after-treatment takes place via a diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) without exhaust gas recirculation. Thinking ahead, the designers have prepared the Core50 engine for alternative fuels, such as HVO, to operate with signficantly lower CO 2 emissions. There are also maintenance-free hydraulic tappets built into the engine and the first engine oil service occurs at 500 hours.

High torque with low engine speeds is a key feature of the Fendt 600 Vario tractors via the Fendt iD concept which helps reduce fuel usage. The top model Fendt 620 Vario can reach a top speed of up to 50km/h at just 1,250rpm. The maximum torque of 950Nm is available on the top model Fendt 620 Vario from just 1,200rpm to 1,600rpm and ensures high tractive power and acceleration strength with minimal specific fuel consumption.

Tractive power

The single-stage Fendt VarioDrive transmission is a completely new generation of CVT technology. The foundation is the single-stage drive train with independent control of the front and rear axles. Using its technology, the transmission continuously measures the slip on all four wheels and sensitively regulates the power output. Dynamic control prevents wheel slip with maximum traction regardless of the surface. The drive train eliminates the need for manual switching when changing between field and road operations.

The Fendt 600 Vario is characterised by a low power-to-weight ratio with a high-power range, pioneering manoeuvrability as well as a high payload and a drive concept that seamlessly combines permanent traction, soil protection and low wear for the first time.

In addition, there is the optional 60in track width for row-crop use and optimum conditions for front loader use. Tractor tyres with a diameter of up to 1,950mm at the rear can be used. These 600 Vario tractors also come equipped with the fully integrated Fendt VarioGrip central tyre inflation system which can increases the contact area of the tyres.

This can increase tractive power by up to 8% while reducing the fuel consumption of the machine by up to 8%. “We fit Trelleborg 540/65 R30 and 650/65 R42 tyres as standard, but we offer many other options from the factory,” adds Mattey.

Smart farming

The operating systems, FendtOne onboard and offboard, combine smart farming and farm management solutions for field and office use. FendtOne onboard includes a multifunction joystick, a 10in digital dashboard and a 12in terminal on the armrest as standard features. The optional 3L joystick in FendtOne onboard and another 12in terminal in the headliner complete the list.

Smart functions such as the Fendt Guide guidance system, the automatic Fendt section control (SC) or the use of Fendt variable rate control (VRC) are displayed as required on the individually assignable tiles on the terminals. There are six different seat configurations for the Fendt 600 Vario. The new premium seat with intuitive operation via the terminal, familiar from the Fendt 700 Vario Gen7, is also available as an option.

For optimum comfort the driver simply adjusts the seat height and position as well as the backrest angle electrically via a lever on the side of the seat. Different drivers can create personalised seat profiles and activate them with one click when in the cab.

This article first appeared in the October issue of iVT International