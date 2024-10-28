Massey Ferguson launches new 5M tractor range

Six new tractors, ranging from 95hp to 145hp, make up the new 5M Series which has just been launched by Massey Ferguson.

Each of the new tractors are powered by the latest AGCO Power four-cylinder engines that meet the strictest Stage V emissions regulations with the ‘all-in-one’ system.

A 24% larger fuel tank capacity, which now holds 198 litres, is the largest in the sector, allowing for more work between refills to help reduce downtime.

All tractors in the MF 5M Series come equipped with the Dyna-4 transmission, that provides clutch-free control of 16 forward and 16 reverse speeds with a 40km/h Eco top speed.

Optional AutoDrive offers automatic shifting in Power or Eco modes, along with Brake-to-Neutral, which automatically disengages drive when the pedal is pressed, ensuring precision and comfort combined with smoother operation.

An open-centre, 58 litre/min hydraulic system is fitted as standard to the MF 5M Series, while a 100 litre/min system is an option.

For those customers that carry out front loader work, the MF 5M Series is fully compatible with a wide offer of factory-fitted loaders.

The tractors also offer excellent manoeuvrability thanks to the 4.65m tight turning radius and the choice of mechanical or electrical joystick. Finally, the optional Visio Roof allows a perfect visibility and safer handling operations.

For optimum control, precision and comfort all MF 5M tractors can come equipped with full MF Guide, including the Fieldstar 5 terminal or as MF Guide ready.

MF Guide provides fully automatic steering and is offered with a Trimble, or a choice of other receivers that provide a range of positioning accuracies. Fieldstar 5 also provides access to a number of Massey Ferguson’s Smart Farming options, including Isobus.

The MF 5M Series is equipped with a spacious cab that delivers the right level of comfort and excellent visibility, with an uprated, optional air conditioning system greatly increasing air flow and distribution around the operator.

This roomy, 1.3m wide operator environment has a completely flat floor and car-style pedals. A large glass area and compact ‘all-in-one’ SCR system, tucked under the cab maintains unrivalled visibility.

Comfort is further improved thanks to a new cab suspension system, an option on all models, which delivers significantly higher shock absorption.

New, efficient LED worklight options, in addition to the halogen lights, provide even more illumination for safe night work, with a choice of either two LED front and rear worklights, or two mid-mounted units. Outside is a useful new PTO switch on the rear of the fender on the left-hand side.