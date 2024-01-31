CECE announces creation of mining product group

CECE, the Committee for European Construction Equipment, has announced the launch of CECE Mining, the new product group on mining equipment dedicated to representing suppliers of machinery and technology for the global mining industry.

This strategic decision comes as part of CECE’s expansion under new president Jose Antonio Nieto and responds to the political goals of the EU in implementing the Critical Raw Materials Act. Regarding the significance of this enlargement, Jose Antonio Nieto, CECE President, notes:

“CECE Mining comes at a crucial stage for the European and global mining industry,” says Nieto. “The EU is gearing up to a new reality, where the recently adopted Critical Raw Materials Act constitutes a concrete example of how Europe can secure its supply of raw materials. We know that a large share of Europe’s competitiveness in this field comes from the OEMs delivering innovative cutting-edge technology and machinery for sustainable mining. CECE Mining is created to fill a void and to represent these OEMs”.

Kick-off meeting

The first meeting of the new CECE Mining PG will take place on Tuesday, 13th February at CECE offices in Brussels. CECE is pleased to confirm the participation of the European Commission’s experts in the field of critical raw materials, as well as the Director General of Euromines, the European industry association of mining companies.

CECE invites all its member associations, and their member companies, to take part in the meeting. This first meeting is an important opportunity to discuss the next steps for CECE in this new space.

New team members

As part of this move, CECE also welcomes two new colleagues: Klaus Stoeckmann and Enrico Borella. Klaus joins the Technical Team as Mining Policy Manager and Enrico as Mining Public Affairs Manager. Together they lead and coordinate all CECE activities related to mining, including technical and regulatory challenges, the implementation of the Critical Raw Materials Act and the communication around the importance of mining suppliers for Europe’s success in securing its supply of strategic raw materials.

For all mining related inquiries, including registering interest in joining the new CECE Mining PG, please contact mining@cece.eu