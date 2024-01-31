Yanmar unveils new driverless concept for zero emission agriculture

Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has revealed its e-X1 concept, an electric drive compact electric agricultural machine designed to achieve zero emissions in agriculture.

The company unveiled the prototype of a small electric agricultural machine at a recent stakeholder event, with a view to commencing market monitoring by 2025.

ABOVE: Yanmar’s new e-X1 agri concept is operated via remote control and deploys crawlers for stability

The machine can accommodate various implements such as rotary tillers and grass cutters at the front and rear, enabling tasks like weeding, snow removal, and cultivating. Opting for crawlers instead of wheels ensures stable operation on slopes and uneven terrain.

With no driver’s seat, the machine guarantees operator safety during agricultural tasks through remote control. The incorporation of autonomous driving features is also under consideration.

ABOVE: The company is planning to commence market monitoring of the e-X1 in 2025

Yanmar AG plans to initiate market monitoring in 2025 and actively progress toward mass-production through rigorous design and testing, with the goal of contributing to the decarbonization of the agricultural sector.