Bobcat upgrades compact wheel loader portfolio

As part of Bobcat’s continuous improvement programme based on customer feedback, the company has announced annual updates for the L75 and L85 for model year 2024, allowing owners of the latest versions of these machines to benefit from some of the advanced features that were introduced last year on the L95.

In 2021, Bobcat launched the company’s first compact wheel loader (CWL), the L85. In 2022, the company added the L75 value model and in 2023, Bobcat launched its top-of-the-range premium model, the L95. All three models have won a number of product design awards.

ABOVE: The 2024 upgraded L75 and L85. Both models have previously won a number of awards, including an iF Design Award for the L85

With both upgraded models, Bobcat has ensured that they share the same high level of standard features, providing high operator comfort and ease-of-operation, including heated cab designed around the operator, joystick integrated with the suspension seat, steering wheel adjustable in two directions, key ignition with quick Start-Stop and five-inch digital screen with machine’s vital information managed via the jog shuttle control.

New features for 2024

Power Bob-Tach is a factory option for L85. It provides a high-performing Bobcat attachment connection for applications in which maximum capacity for load and carry by bucket and pallet fork is not as important as connectivity to multiple Bob-Tach compliant attachments shared on the same job site with Bobcat skid-steer and compact track loaders.

A heated air suspension cloth seat means the cab seat now offers a higher back rest with a head rest, together with air suspension set-up, lockable floating and left-hand adjustable arm rest, providing a new level of operator comfort on the L75 and L85.

ABOVE: The new cab seat offers higher back rest air suspension set-up, lockable floating and left-hand adjustable arm

The cloth surface of the seat with heating added improves the operator’s comfort all year round − in both cold and hot weather. The seat also includes a sensor to indicate operator presence and to enhance safety (by inactivating auxiliary flow).

Bobcat has improved the advanced attachment control system by adding new features that make the operator’s life easier. The new flex-drive feature allows the operator to change the engine’s RPM by manual throttle, independently from the foot throttle, at any time during operation. With this change, Bobcat has also provided auto-idle functionality when the machine is not in use for four seconds to reduce fuel consumption.

ABOVE: The automatically activated loader boom suspension helps protect the transported material from spillage when driving with a bucket or pallet forks

To further enhance driving comfort at higher speed as well as with higher loads, Bobcat has improved the automatic ride control feature to meet customer expectations based on their feedback. Offered as a factory option, the automatically activated loader boom suspension improves the operator’s comfort and helps protect the transported material from spillage when driving with a bucket or pallet forks. There is also more stability while moving up and down with a load/weight. Display logic has also been updated to indicate ride control activation-inactivation status.

Last but not least, and based on customer feedback, Bobcat has improved joystick control, in particular forward-reverse response time, together with improved lift and tilt multi-functionality to enhance productivity and operating experience. Machines already in the field can be updated simply by downloading new software – this is another Bobcat competitive advantage.