Hitachi Construction Machinery unveils new Zaxis-7 compact excavators

Hitachi Construction Machinery has released its latest range of Zaxis-7 compact excavators. The new ZX95US-7 and ZX95USB-7 Stage-V compliant models provide owners with opportunities to increase profits and reduce costs. Their enhanced comfort and safety features allow operators to feel at ease in the cab while performing productively.

Improve profit

The powerful performance of the ZX95US-7 and ZX95USB-7 excavators promises to boost productivity on the job site. Larger than the ZX85-6 model, the new Zaxis-7 machines are more powerful and offer 10% greater stability and 4% greater digging force.

Life-cycle costs are reduced with the new Stage V-compliant engine, which does not require an SCR system. This eliminates the need for urea, filter replacements and associated maintenance. The all-new ECO gauge also allows operators to control fuel efficiency and reduce costs

The excellent versatility of the Zaxis-7 compact excavators can boost your profits by working on a wider range of projects. Attachments are quickly changed using the enhanced attachment support system on the LCD monitor and the factory-ready quick hitch system including piping.

A variety of specifications will meet the requirements of any job site, including the choice of mono and two-piece boom. The compact size, short turning radius, and shorter distance between the bucket and blade, allow them to work efficiently and safely in confined areas. Grading and levelling can be completed quickly and easily thanks to the optional floating angle blade.

Feeling the difference

Operators will enjoy working in the perfect working environment with Hitachi’s redesigned, state-of-the-art Zaxis-7. The ultra-spacious ZX95US and USB-7 have an industry-leading, first-class cab, which is easy to access due to a low entry level and wide entrance, and has an improved pedal layout and ample legroom.

Easy operation comes from the new ergonomic design of the console and switches, and convenient access to controls. The synchronised motion between the seat and console ensures operators feel less tired at the end of the working day.

Increase safety

To enhance safety, Hitachi Zaxis-7 excavators offer a superior view of the job site. The Aerial Angle camera system provides an exceptional 270-degree bird’s-eye view, and operators can choose from six image options to view the machine’s immediate environment.

For superior visibility in low light conditions, the optional ambient light for the camera makes it easier to view, and the lights on the boom and cab have been repositioned to illuminate the job site more effectively.

Boost uptime

The ZX95US-7 and ZX95USB-7 excavators have been built to last and tested rigorously at Hitachi’s dedicated facilities in Japan.

Uptime is further maximised by the priority given to easy maintenance and cleaning. The spacious engine compartment makes it easy to carry out servicing and maintenance, the radiator is easily accessible, and the battery is also easy to replace. All filters are conveniently available in one compartment for quick and easy replacement.