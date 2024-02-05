Agritechnica exhibition expands reach in Asia

The German Agricultural Society (DLG) is strengthening its exhibition offering in Asia to meet greater demand. Currently held biennially in Thailand, Agritechnica Asia, the leading trade fair for crop production and smart farming in Asia, will from 2025 take place annually, alternating between the locations of Vietnam and Thailand, odd years in Vietnam and even years in Thailand. Agritechnica Asia in Vietnam will debut in Ho Chin Minh City 12-14 March 2025.

Providing this exhibition in Vietnam is typical of DLG’s local approach around the world and will enable farming professionals to access not only solutions tailored for the region and but also farm knowledge, DLG’s objective since 1885. DLG Asia Pacific, a DLG subsidiary, is organiser of the new format of Agritechnica Asia, which will offer cross-agriculture synergies, including horticulture and floriculture.

Agritechnica Asia, a spin-off of Agritechnica, the world’s leading agricultural machinery exhibition held biennially in Hanover, Germany, serves growth regions in Asia. After this years’ edition in Bangkok in May, Agritechnica Asia 2025 will take place 12-14 March in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, marking its premiere in the country. In 2026, the trade fair will be held in Bangkok, Thailand once again.

With its rapidly growing economy and government plans for developing agricultural mechanization, Vietnam offers significant potential for agricultural machinery manufacturers while Thailand continues to serve as the central hub in Asia, bringing together the region’s agricultural community.

“Since setting up the DLG Asia Pacific subsidiary here in Thailand three years ago, our aim has been to meet the needs of farm professionals, however different and wherever they are. We have identified enormous potential in the agricultural sector in this region and are implementing our plans to contribute to sustainable development in local agriculture through our know-how and flexible, tailored concepts,” says Jens Kremer, CEOof DLG International.

The DLG Asia Pacific team of experts will exclusively manage the Agritechnica Asia exhibition with support from business partners, regional agricultural organizations, governments and political decision-makers.

The fourth and upcoming edition of Agritechnica Asia, which is expected to attract around 15,000 agricultural professionals, will be held 22-24 May, 2024 at the BITEC exhibition center in Bangkok, Thailand. The edition will be jointly organized by DLG and VNU Exhibition Asia Pacific and will be co-located with Horti Asia. Around 300 exhibitors and companies have already signed up for Agritechnica Asia 2024, including leading players in the agricultural machinery and solutions industry such as AGCO, CNH Industrial, John Deere and India’s Mahindra Group.