Electronics specialist MTA acquires new business unit

MTA, a multinational electronics company has announced the acquisition of a business unit of Italian firm Calearo Antenne S.p. Calearo Antenne develops and manufactures advanced communication technologies, working in synergy with the world’s leading car manufacturers.

The business unit acquired by the MTA Group includes the activities of the Italian site of Isola Vicentina, consisting of the assets, patents, licences, and know-how utilised to produce various types of antennas (5G cellular, Wi-Fi, WB, AM/FM, DAB, SDARS, GNSS, V2X, etc.) both for original equipment and the aftermarket for the automotive, truck and off-highway industries.

The agreement safeguards all jobs, in fact all the people employed by Calearo Antenne have been transferred to MTA Antenne.

“I am sure that the acquisition of Calearo’s company branch will expand our business in new technologies related to vehicle connectivity, also thanks to the strong synergies with our electrical and electronic R&D departments,” declared Antonio Falchetti, executive director of MTA. “We can think, for example, of the constantly growing technologies that allow vehicles to be connected to each other or to the surrounding infrastructure (V2X), which Calearo already supplies to one of the world’s leading OEMs. Consider also other technologies such as 5G, NFC and UWB that guarantee greater driving safety and innovative user features such as software over-the-air (OTA), keyless entry, vehicle-as-hotspot, streaming and cloud connectivity.”