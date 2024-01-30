Liebherr to showcase 20 vehicles at Intermat

Visitors to Liebherr’s booth at this April’s Intermat in Paris will have the opportunity to get a close look at around 20 different machines spanning the product segments of tower cranes, mobile and crawler cranes, components, earthmoving machinery, material handling technology, deep foundation machines and concrete technology.

The R 972 crawler excavator

The display will feature the R 972 of the generation 6.2 crawler excavators with operational capability of approximately 72 tonnes. What sets the R 972 apart is the productivity, driving comfort and modern design. The low fuel consumption and the innovative assistance functions make it an ideal machine for the requirements of large-scale construction sites and extraction sites.

ABOVE: The R 972 crawler excavator offers operational capability of around 72 tonnes and is built for large-scale construction sites

The R 972 crawler excavator features the Liebherr assistance system Bucket Fill Assist (BFA). This innovative system, developed by Liebherr, facilitates a better fill level of the bucket, faster cycle times and better penetration of the material. As well as reducing the wear on the bucket, this reduces fuel consumption by up to 10 percent and reduces vibrations for improved driver comfort.

LRB 23 piling and drilling rig

With its LRB 23 piling and drilling rig, Liebherr will be presenting an all-rounder for deep foundation, with an impressive engine output of 600kW. This allows the machine to deliver the capacity needed for all common deep foundation applications.

ABOVE: The LRB 23 piling and drilling rig boasts an impressive 600kW engine output

Since it is able to withstand high torques, it is even suitable for Kelly drilling – a unique property for a machine in this size class. The Kelly visualisation of the LRB 23 makes locking the telescopic sections of the Kelly bar much simpler. Plus, the concreting process is automated in continuous flight auger drilling by virtue of the drilling assistance feature.

TA 230 Litronic dump trucks

Liebherr presents the TA 230 Litronic articulated dump truck at the Intermat 2024. The powerful off-terrain machine is designed for operational efficiency in the extraction industry and when transporting excavated material.

ABOVE: Libeherr’s distinctive TA 230 Litronic articulated dump trucks optimise productivity and safety via many cutting-edge driver assistance systems

The articulated dump trucks are also a useful assistant for larger infrastructure projects. Liebherr offers numerous cutting-edge driver assistance systems for the TA 230, which support the machine operator and, in turn, increase productivity and safety. One example of this is the innovative weighing device, installed as standard, which registers the loaded weight in real time.

Strongest mobile construction crane

Last but not least the company will showcase the MK 140-5.1, the strongest Liebherr mobile construction crane with a load capacity of up to 8,000 kilograms, at the Intermat. What makes it special, aside from its regular use as a trolley jib crane, is the VarioJib: This allows for operations in luffing mode and up to 65 metres of jib length.

The ecological and future-proof hybrid power concept enables fully electric crane operation using either site power or another external power source. As a result, the crane works particularly quietly. It is compatible with the Liduro Power Port (LPO) from Liebherr, the mobile energy storage system for supplying power to construction sites.